The Truth Behind the Dem Impeachment Push - New Emails Point to Biden Corruption Cover-Up

Adam Schiff is aggressively denying the need to call Hunter Biden. New emails reveal a Biden Burisma connection & the alleged whistleblower.The Dems are claiming Trump abused his office asking for an investigation on sleepy Joe yet there is no need to bring in Hunter who gets his $83,000 a mo. job a few months after Papa Joe as VP was assigned control over the Ukrainian foreign aid by Obama.Forget that Hunter had no qualifications. Forget that Papa threatened to withhold Ukraine's US aid if the lawyer investigating Burisma, the co. through which Hunter got his money, wasn't fired by the Ukraine President and got him fired. Forget that there are more Democrats with their fingers in the Ukraine pie.Schiff claims Hunter offers no relevant info to the case. That calling Hunter is just an attempt to smear a political rival. Or is it just a can of worms that Dems are desperate to keep firmly shut? Peter Schweizer's latest book Profiles in Corruption reveals otherwise. Methinks Sir Adam doth protest too much.