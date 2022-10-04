Mike Adams is talking about how the USA is the new kid on the block compared to the Persians, , China, Russia, etc. And now the USA is run by the Satanists and Luciferians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
great perspective from Mike as usual. Evil, evil and more evil. Think of the Sniffer , the Ho, that big black sea bass mouth Maxine Waters, and others.They are all evil. What do you say we arrest them all now , send them to Gitmo, and hand them live on TV so we can watch. I would love that. Let's Roll !