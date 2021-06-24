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"CAN MY JOB REQUIRE ME TO WEAR THE SKAM IF I DON'T TAKE THE NEEDLE?” Peggy to the Rescue!
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80 views • June 24, 2021
Jun 24, 2021
For you Healthy Americans who live in California, I have two laws:
California Civil Code 43 and California Civil Code 46
In this video you will learn why these two laws are crucial to your civil rights.
Learn more when you go here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅"Sensitive content" is removed to due what can/cannot be aired on this platform. You can see my UNCENSORED, ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE videos here: https://www.peggyhall.tv
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER & VITAL TIPS AND TOOLS HERE : https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ ORDER YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS HEREL
https://the-healthy-american.creator-spring.com/
✅ Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ Donations gratefully received here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/documents
✅ RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-letter
✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/state-laws
✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/medical-rights
✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/employee-rights
✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out if public schools:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
✅ EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://www.preparewithpeggy.com
✅ MULTI-COLLAGEN for healthy aging:
https://healthwithpeggy.com
✅ KETO ELEVATE for weight loss
https://www.ketowithpeggy.com
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ Contact me through the website here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
For you Healthy Americans who live in California, I have two laws:
California Civil Code 43 and California Civil Code 46
In this video you will learn why these two laws are crucial to your civil rights.
Learn more when you go here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅"Sensitive content" is removed to due what can/cannot be aired on this platform. You can see my UNCENSORED, ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE videos here: https://www.peggyhall.tv
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER & VITAL TIPS AND TOOLS HERE : https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ ORDER YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS HEREL
https://the-healthy-american.creator-spring.com/
✅ Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ Donations gratefully received here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/documents
✅ RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-letter
✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/state-laws
✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/medical-rights
✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/employee-rights
✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out if public schools:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
✅ EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://www.preparewithpeggy.com
✅ MULTI-COLLAGEN for healthy aging:
https://healthwithpeggy.com
✅ KETO ELEVATE for weight loss
https://www.ketowithpeggy.com
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ Contact me through the website here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
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