Planes leaving CONTRAILS and CHEMTRAILS in the same sky - debunk this!

In one continuous unedited shot, see planes leaving regular short ice-crystal contrails that dissipate quickly, and long thick chemtrails, which spread out and block the sun.

If you still cannot tell the difference after watching this, and that something is going on in the skies, and whatever it is nobody has announced anything, then you will remain forever asleep to the deceptions and manipulations being perpetrated on you.

Even the dog knows something's up.

Mirrored - daz nez

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!