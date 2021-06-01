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FACEBOOK Exposed by Project Veritas -- from theHIghwire.com
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113 views • June 01, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/facebook-exposed-by-project-veritas/
FACEBOOK EXPOSED BY PROJECT VERITAS
This week Project Veritas revealed evidence of Facebook deliberately filtering and censoring any discussion or debate that questions the safety of vaccines, even if it’s true.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
FACEBOOK EXPOSED BY PROJECT VERITAS
This week Project Veritas revealed evidence of Facebook deliberately filtering and censoring any discussion or debate that questions the safety of vaccines, even if it’s true.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
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