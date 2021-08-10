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Why Is Nancy Pelosi Banning These Capitol Police From Testifying?
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360 views • August 10, 2021
The Capitol police union is asking why Nancy Pelosi has turned away certain Capitol police from testifying on the January 6th committee.
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