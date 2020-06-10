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Silvano Trotta - Linus Pauling et la Vitamine C
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8 views • June 10, 2020
Import YT 28 décembre 2017 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llWq2uFRbyU
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Petite vidéo rapide à votre demande sur la Vitamine C avec l'histoire du fabuleux deux fois Prix Nobel Linus Pauling. A regarder sans modération...
Les liens : https://supervitaminec.com/le-dr-linus-pauling-encourage-la-prise-de-vitamine-c/
Et pour la Vitamine Liposomale en gel : http://www.lesdessousdecorinthe.com
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Petite vidéo rapide à votre demande sur la Vitamine C avec l'histoire du fabuleux deux fois Prix Nobel Linus Pauling. A regarder sans modération...
Les liens : https://supervitaminec.com/le-dr-linus-pauling-encourage-la-prise-de-vitamine-c/
Et pour la Vitamine Liposomale en gel : http://www.lesdessousdecorinthe.com
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