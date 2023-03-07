Midnight Ride| Angels of the Waters and Fathers of Monsters

Tonight on the Midnight Ride w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico....The Creator has put Angels in control of the waters of the world and some of them have transgressed.

This episode is a part of our Book of Enoch video commentary





