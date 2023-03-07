Midnight Ride| Angels of the Waters and Fathers of Monsters

Tonight on the Midnight Ride w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico....The Creator has put Angels in control of the waters of the world and some of them have transgressed.
This episode is a part of our Book of Enoch video commentary
https://rumble.com/c/c-2347314
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.