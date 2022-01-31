PDJT: “We are just 9 months away from what could be the most important midterm victory in all of American history"

Jan 29 Conroe TX: SAVE AMERICA RALLY

President Trump: “We are just 9 months away from what could be the most important midterm victory in all of American history…



Our country is at stake and we need a landslide so enormous that the radical democrats can not steal it, no matter what they do. That’s what we need. If we make it big enough, it gets very, very hard.



So to every Patriot here today I ask you to get ready to work. To get ready to fight and to get ready to win - and win like never before.



This is the year we are going to take back the house. We are going to take back the senate, and we are going to take back America.



In 2024, we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful house that happens to be white, that is so magnificent and that we all love.



We are going to take back the White House.”