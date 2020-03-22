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Paul vs Jesus
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24 views • March 22, 2020
Do you follow the Gospel of Jesus or some other false doctrine? Dispensationalism teaches that the true gospel is to be found in the Book of Acts plus Paul's Epistles, and that we can pretty much do away with the teachings of Jesus as found in the four gospels.
This video explores this modern day heresy in the church, which says the timing of when Paul wrote his letters is significant in determining who we should follow. True Christians should be following Jesus; not Paul. Salvation can only be found in the teachings of Jesus as recorded in the gospel according to Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, all of which are the gospel according to Christ.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Pentecost 53 ~ The Holy Spirit by Waiting for the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
02. STEELE SAVAGE by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
03. The Good Shepherd 30 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
04. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
This video explores this modern day heresy in the church, which says the timing of when Paul wrote his letters is significant in determining who we should follow. True Christians should be following Jesus; not Paul. Salvation can only be found in the teachings of Jesus as recorded in the gospel according to Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, all of which are the gospel according to Christ.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Pentecost 53 ~ The Holy Spirit by Waiting for the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
02. STEELE SAVAGE by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
03. The Good Shepherd 30 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
04. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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