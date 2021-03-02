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US JUST WARNED RUSSIA AND CHINA OF NUCLEAR WAR! END TIMES NEWS FEBRUARY 2021( Mirror by Omega Watchman )
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491 views • March 02, 2021
Omega Watchman channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEky-bjWzWbu8Wr_8Kiupjw/videos
Luke 21:10 Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom:
Luke 21:11 And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.
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Luke 21:10 Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom:
Luke 21:11 And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.
DISCLAIMER:
I do not own anything in the video, including the audio and picture.
This video is made for non-profit reasons and the rights and credits belong to their respective copyright holders.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc.
We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
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