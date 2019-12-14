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The Tower of Babel found 2 of 6
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93 views • December 14, 2019
Brief summary of my initial research into the Tower of Babel and Mount Kailash. They are identical in every single way. By the end of this series we are deep diving into The Books of Genesis and Jasher, to give you an accurate picture of the ancient map of the world. From the creation 1656 years before the flood to the the confusion at the Tower of Babel 340 years after and much more.
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