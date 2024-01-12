Create New Account
Grace Out Loud Ep. 30: Sacred Storms- Coming out of Agreement with Uncertainty
Ark of Grace Ministries
The Lord emphasizes a focus on teaching within the Christian community in 2024, urging leaders to address the specific needs of their congregations. There is an importance of shepherding, as well as a call to stand firm for salvation, faith, and protection against external threats. The power of Jesus' name is highlighted as a force the enemy tries to mock, urging believers to adopt Christ's mindset. We are called to pray and prepare in order to navigate life's challenges, calling for an active faith and a stronger connection with God in the face of uncertainties. Tune in Jan. 11 at 6pm ET.

