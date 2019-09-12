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The Restoration of Rome Part I - Justinian
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50 views • September 12, 2019
In September of AD 476, Romulus Augustus was deposed as Emperor. Rome had fallen. An era had ended. The empire was lost. Less than a century later a young King ascended to the throne in Constantinople and, after a tumultuous start, began his quest to reunify and re-establish the Roman Empire. This is the Imperial Restoration of Justinian.
To Receive your free PDF "Emperor Justinian" https://mailchi.mp/784f9ffe07d2/osiztr74lw
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#roman empire,#empire,#europe
To Receive your free PDF "Emperor Justinian" https://mailchi.mp/784f9ffe07d2/osiztr74lw
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#roman empire,#empire,#europe
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