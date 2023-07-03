Create New Account
Geologist, Professor Ian Plimer, exposes the human-induced "climate crisis" fraud
GalacticStorm
Geologist, Professor Ian Plimer, exposes the human-induced "climate crisis" fraud:


"No one has ever shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming... And if it could be shown, then you would have to show that the 97% of emissions which are natural, do not drive global warming. Game over. We are dealing with a fraud."


Full talk: https://watch.adh.tv/cpac-2022/season:2/videos/cpac-2022-prof-ian-plimer

For more content like this, visit: https://wide-awake-media.com

#ClimateScam #ClimateCult #NetZero

climate changeglobal warminggreen new dealclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetenergy crisisnetzero

