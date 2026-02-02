Washington’s Childcare Audit Failure: Millions Spent With Little Oversight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington State is spending hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on childcare subsidies, yet state auditors say the Department of Children, Youth, and Families lacked the data needed to properly audit those funds. In this episode, we break down what the state auditor actually found, why the lack of provider-level audits matters, and how weak internal controls undermine accountability. This isn’t about rumor or political spin — it’s about government failure, missing documentation, and a system that expanded spending before fixing oversight. Taxpayers deserve transparency, not excuses.
