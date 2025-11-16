November 16, 2025

Kiev whitewashes the embezzlement that's exposed in Ukraine, saying it's an integral part of modern economics, but the people of the nation aren't buying it and hit the streets to protest. Mexico's presidential palace under siege right there. As an anti-government movement erupts, over a 100 are injured, and law enforcement takes the brunt. In another story that shaped the week, a deadly blast in India kills 13 people and wounds many more, while several suspects are detained, New Delhi calls it a heinous act of terror. Protests break out in the capital of Bangladesh - as the nation's former prime minister awaits the fate of her life. With a court verdict coming this Monday, the death penalty hangs in the air, as locals insist she's innocent.





