UP-CLOSE WITH THE PANZER 3 IN WAR THUNDER
38 views
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published 17 hours ago |
See what happens when you shoot a T34 in the front plate with a 50mm shell???
I have a lot of fun in the basic p3s and kick it over in an uptier with the later models. How many road wheels does a Panzer 3 have??? LOL
Before there were Panzer 4s there were 3s...

