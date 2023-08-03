NIGHT SHADOWS 08022023 -- Wars and Rumors of and the Sun is Unrelenting in Radiation Spew

August, 2023 and more and more sun activity and large doses of radiation, kicking up all sort of arthritic problems for people, brain fog, muscle pains, etc. This radiation keeps pouring in along with the solar storms and may get a lot worse before it is over. In point of fact, changes in cosmic radiation may be the cause of radical changes in human behavior that causes wars, restlessness and troubles between the nations. It also brings about volcanic and earthquake activity. Then we have hot spots for major wars all over the world, increasing UFO revelations and so it goes in the matrix...

