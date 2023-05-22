The Spider's Web - [2017] Documentary (Trailer).

The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire, is a documentary film by Michael Oswald that shows how Britain transformed from a colonial power into a global financial power. At the demise of the empire, the City of London's financial interests created a web of offshore secrecy jurisdictions that captured wealth from across the globe and hid it behind obscure financial structures in a web of offshore islands.

Today, up to half of the global offshore wealth may be hidden in British offshore jurisdictions and Britain and its offshore jurisdictions.





