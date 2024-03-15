Hur Report proves Biden ‘is guilty’ if he is ‘mentally competent’: James Morrow

Sky News host James Morrow says if Joe Biden is “mentally competent” as his supporters claim, the findings in the Hur Report prove he “is also guilty”. Former special counsel Robert Hur has defended his report on Joe Biden, as well as comments he made about Biden’s memory and age. He said despite the conclusion of the case, he did not exonerate the US president. “The evidence presented by Robert Hur is far more damning because it creates the following dilemma,” Mr Morrow said. “Either, indeed, Joe Biden is mentally impaired, and his family and medical advisors should urge him to resign. “Or, as his supporters say, he is mentally competent, which means that, according to the damning findings of the Hur Report, he is also guilty.”







