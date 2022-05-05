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Rise of The Machines
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124 views • May 05, 2022
As I'm sure you are aware, modern devices such as your cell phone are now specifically designed to interact with us in ways that mimic a real human being. Applications such as Siri, which was a taxpayer-funded AI project that was simply handed over to Apple for free, are providing the user with a human-like interactive experience. These machines are exhibiting cognitive behavior, with human-like intelligence. Very soon a "singularity" will be reached where these machines will rise beyond human control, just as was predicted in the Terminator movie. We will then be dealing with an intelligence that may be uncontrollable and extremely dangerous, resulting in catastrophic changes to human civilization..At the very least, over 80% of all jobs will be lost, as AI replaces human workers. Do you really think that the thirteen banking families who own and control this world are going to pay 5 billion people to stay at home and watch television? No! We will truly be the "useless feeders" that they already call us, and they will eradicate us using methods that won't be apparent to the average person who does not understand their methods nor their endgame.
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