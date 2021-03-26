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THURSDAY - MARCH 25, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2386-6PM PRESS MESS: Is Biden MKUltra'd, Demented or An Absolute Idiot? 78-year-old Joe Biden finally gave his first press conference on Thursday after hiding from reporters for more than two months. As expected, the press conference is a total dumpster fire. Hack reporters are throwing softball questions at Joe Biden and he’s lying about the border crisis without any push back. At one point, when discussing the filibuster, Joe Biden totally lost his train of thought and couldn’t speak. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17295
Special Guest: Andy Wakefield has been likened to the Dreyfus of his generation -- a doctor falsely accused of scientific and medical misconduct, whose discoveries opened up entirely new perceptions of childhood autism, the gut-brain link, and vaccine safety. As an ‘insider,' the price for his discoveries and his refusal to walk away from the issues they raised, was swift and brutal, with loss of job, career, reputation, honours, colleagues, and country. And yet he enjoys a huge and growing support from around the world. Wakefield’s stance made him a trusted place for whistleblowers. https://7thchakrafilms.
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