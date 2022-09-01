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The Book of Daniel, Chapters 4-6, KJV, Nebuchadnezzar is Humbled and Daniel Survives the Den of Lions
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glock 1911
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28 views • September 01, 2022

Daniel, chapters 4 through 6.  Nebuchadnezzar is humbled by God and eats the grass of the field seven years.  When he acknowledges God's majesty and sovereignty he is restored to his kingdom.  Belshazzar succeeds Nebuchadnezzar and exalts himself.  God writes with His Own Finger on the palace wall and announces Belshazzar's fate and Belshazzar dies that very night and Darius of the Medians becomes king of Babylon.  Daniel is made 3rd in Darius' kingdom, and jealous factions seek his destruction by persuading king Darius to sign a decree that no one can pray to anyone but Darius.  Darius is filled with regret when he realizes he's been tricked into forcing the execution of Daniel, who refused to obey man's law in order to obey God.  Daniel spends the night in a den of lions and survives by God's hand.  Darius punishes those who tricked him by having them and their families put to death in the lions' den.  Thank you for watching, God bless you.1050a 1125a  This is YET ANOTHER video that somehow managed to post "before" videos that had already been posted.  Since this happens alot and thereby prevents my content from appearing on the main brighteon page, it means folks like you have to seek them out to watch them, and I appreciate that you who watch these videos go out of your way to find them.  Thank you a ton.

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godsalvationfaithprophesyend timesapocalypseson of goddanielfaithfulnessden of lions
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