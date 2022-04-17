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The Great Charade in Ukraine
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61 views • April 17, 2022
In the coming months we are going to see more and more of this. As the Angel in the storm has begun to move upon this earth to bring it to utter destruction. He will carry with him a bow but no arrows. He will do it with propaganda such as this. Creating false narratives even to the point of playing as both sides. The real agenda is to move the chess pieces of the rest of the world using Ukraine as the catalyst for it's destruction.
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