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"Power Chef" Vinicio makes coconut milk porridge. Gary Null says the creamy coconut milk is magnificent!
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73 views • March 21, 2022
Vinicio starts with the coconut milk and that gets turned into a breakfast porridge. Gary and Vinicio make the case that it's relatively easy to make delicious nutritious breakfast. It's a matter of getting into the habit of choosing your own efforts over the grab and go danish that Vinicio disregards.Gary doesn't throw compliments around loosely so the coconut milk really must have tasted good.
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