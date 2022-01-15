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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the Ultimate Destiny of Humanity Fifteen
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Description: Creator Reveals Humanity’s Ultimate Destiny
Do you know God’s plan for humanity? Is there a purpose behind our existence, and a destiny? Are there things we need to do to meet divine expectations of us? Are we making progress or falling behind? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator reveals the true reasons humanity exists, and Creator’s vision for a magnificent future destiny beyond our wildest dreams. To get there we must apply ourselves to the journey. Join us to learn the benefits if we do, and the risks if we don’t!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Do you know God’s plan for humanity? Is there a purpose behind our existence, and a destiny? Are there things we need to do to meet divine expectations of us? Are we making progress or falling behind? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator reveals the true reasons humanity exists, and Creator’s vision for a magnificent future destiny beyond our wildest dreams. To get there we must apply ourselves to the journey. Join us to learn the benefits if we do, and the risks if we don’t!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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