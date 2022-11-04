Ep. 2916a - Trump Confirms What Is Going To Happen To The Economy After The Midterms

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2916a - Nov. 3, 2022

Trump Confirms What Is Going To Happen To The Economy After The MidtermsThe green new deal continues to fall apart, the arctic ice is not disappearing, it is getting larger. France's glass manufacture needs to shutdown for 5 months because electricity is to expensive. Trump confirms that fuel cost are going to move up quickly after the midterms. Trump and the patriots know the playbook.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

