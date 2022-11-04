Ep. 2916a - Trump Confirms What Is Going To Happen To The Economy After The Midterms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2916a - Nov. 3, 2022
Trump Confirms What Is Going To Happen To The Economy After The MidtermsThe green new deal continues to fall apart, the arctic ice is not disappearing, it is getting larger. France's glass manufacture needs to shutdown for 5 months because electricity is to expensive. Trump confirms that fuel cost are going to move up quickly after the midterms. Trump and the patriots know the playbook.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (There is always a risk of loss, and past performance is not indicative of future results)