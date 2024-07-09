BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Babylon is fallen: Roman Catholic church hosts 'pride mass'!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
623 followers
141 views • 10 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 8, 2024.


The Vatican is at it again in its deception of promoting homosexuality in her church, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church. This time, a Roman Catholic church in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States hosted a ‘pride mass’ in support of the sin of homosexuality while God says in Leviticus 18:22 and Leviticus 20:13 that homosexuality is an abomination.


The Babylonian Roman Catholic church is home to antichrist, the pope, who, in December 2023, said that it is acceptable to bless homosexual Roman Catholic unions. That goes against what the Bible says.


When will Roman Catholics ever understand that their homo and pedo-led church is satanic and will see her destruction in Revelation 18:8-9. This is why God is calling decent and loving Roman Catholics to COME OUT of Babylon in Revelation 18:4-5 before her prophesied destruction in Revelation 18:8-9.


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuaunited statesson of godroman catholic churchyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterpride massfather of spiritsfaithful and true
