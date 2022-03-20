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La Quinta Columna discovered the connection between graphene oxide and electromagnetic fields
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134 views • March 20, 2022
Many are already aware of the work that the team of Spanish researchers that make up La Quinta Columna have been doing.
They are the ones who have had the courage to get a vial of vaccination and send it for analysis to a renowned Spanish university through Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, who is compiling and officializing the results in a report that promises to be more conclusive than the preliminary one he prepared for the general public early last week.
However, there are people who still do not know about La Quinta Columna. If you are one of those, then the following video is especially for you. Orwell City has transcribed, translated, subtitled and edited the video to keep its message going around the world.
The jabs contain graphene,which is found in vaccinations, chemtrails, PCR test and masks! Ricardo Delgado, founder and director of La Quinta Columna participated with his research partner, Dr. José Luis Sevillano, in the XXVIII Humanitarian Conference organized by the World Coalition for Health and Life (COMUSAV) and the United Nations Council for Life and Truth (CONUVIVE).
More info: https://www.partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/392-research-results-of-covid-vaccin-graphene-oxide-and-electromagnetic-fields
They are the ones who have had the courage to get a vial of vaccination and send it for analysis to a renowned Spanish university through Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, who is compiling and officializing the results in a report that promises to be more conclusive than the preliminary one he prepared for the general public early last week.
However, there are people who still do not know about La Quinta Columna. If you are one of those, then the following video is especially for you. Orwell City has transcribed, translated, subtitled and edited the video to keep its message going around the world.
The jabs contain graphene,which is found in vaccinations, chemtrails, PCR test and masks! Ricardo Delgado, founder and director of La Quinta Columna participated with his research partner, Dr. José Luis Sevillano, in the XXVIII Humanitarian Conference organized by the World Coalition for Health and Life (COMUSAV) and the United Nations Council for Life and Truth (CONUVIVE).
More info: https://www.partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/392-research-results-of-covid-vaccin-graphene-oxide-and-electromagnetic-fields
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