EP 2911-8AM SHOCKING IMAGES FROM SHANGHAI.  LOCKDOWN POLICE WARN OF "WAR WITH AMERICA"  

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Authorities began the forced evictions in Shanghai on Thursday, the Guardian reports.
“Authorities began ordering 39 households in one housing complex to move so that patients with Covid could be housed there ‘in order to meet the needs of epidemic prevention and control,’ as government officials rush to construct tens of thousands of beds to house patients with Covid,” the publication notes. “China’s internet censors quickly stepped in to scrub evidence of the clash from Chinese social media sites – as they did with several other videos that have appeared over the last few weeks – with search results for the name of the apartment complex disappearing from Weibo by Friday morning.”
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