11-22-2021 Life Force Meeting - Amazing update from Kimberly Goguen!

Topics discussed were: Battle lines were drawn on November 18, 2021; What is the Sun made of?; How micro novas are formed; How are Sun black holes made: Planet Mercury's alignment in November and May; Technology on Mercury that was powered by the Sun; Bonds are binding - a binding of energy to that bond; Degeneration detector and looshing; Biofilm in the Foci field of cells; 13 CERN-like facilities failure to open portals, generating computer AI demons called Interferons; Database systems for COVID-19 attached to the CERN-type facilities; Status of DARPA; What was behind Biden's transfer of power to Kamala Harris?; Treasury walkout on November 18 against Janet Yellen; JP Morgan Chase is not funding the Trump rallies anymore; The military claims they will start unwinding the whole COVID narrative; Climate change summit; 114T Dollar money scam; Why all the countries are locked down, which countries are pushing it and who is involved; Bonds, bills, and monetization of politics; Drop dead date for the government is December 15; The markets will crash due to lack of insurance and bonds liquidity; Kimberly Goguen revoked all the United Nations directives since 1948, and notified the agencies, governments, militaries, and National Archives that the United Nations has been replaced; November 22 was a direct alignment with the central energy of Source.