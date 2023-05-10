It's Raining Fire on Ukrainian positions after Russian Forces use Incendiary Munitions on Enemy, smoking 'em out for Russian troops to Advance

DON'T FORGET UMBRELLAS because weather is gonna be real bad as it rains fire on Ukrainian positions after Russian forces use incendiary munitions on enemy, smoking 'em out for Russian troops to advance.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.