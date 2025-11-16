2025 11 16 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft

The ducks are laying!, uh now where is that nest???





Glenns “Privacy” webinar was really good. If you missed it, here is the replay link (highly recommended) https://ddddddd.ontraport.com/c/s/7xR/w6Vlc/6/Gsef/sync/6CG8jO/NpkO0f3b7/P/P/Xi





Quick review of Glenn Meder’s webinar





3 Threats to protect yourself from are hackers & scammers, big tech, and big brother





Why privacy is fundamental to liberty





5 fast steps to get started





Red sky warning! Yikes, and the price of chocolate bars skyrocleting… if it’s available at all.





Sarah Westall got her YouTube channel back! Not that she wants it, but Goggle admitted “yeah, the Gov’t pressured us to shut down anyone opposing the narrative”. Yes, that is your Government.





IMF warns to “buckle up”. Market crash imminent. Could they give us an exact date so we can trade the market? LOL





Further discussions on “compute”. AI is here and even after the bubble pops, it will still be here. Pick up Theta and TFuel tokens (they are on sale!) at Caleb and Brown https://www.calebandbrown.com/affiliates/marjory-wildcraft/





The theme I hope you are working on is build alternative systems. Food, financial, energy, communications, health care, transportation…





Tony thanks for the deflock.me website! and that marian blue is the color to paint your roof to protect against DEW’s.





Wrapping up with some beautiful advice from Brother Lawrence.





LAST MINUTE NOTE: We have completely sold out of the kidney wraps!