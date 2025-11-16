BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2025 11 16 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
147 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • 4 days ago

The ducks are laying!, uh now where is that nest???


Glenns “Privacy” webinar was really good. If you missed it, here is the replay link (highly recommended) https://ddddddd.ontraport.com/c/s/7xR/w6Vlc/6/Gsef/sync/6CG8jO/NpkO0f3b7/P/P/Xi


Quick review of Glenn Meder’s webinar


3 Threats to protect yourself from are hackers & scammers, big tech, and big brother


Why privacy is fundamental to liberty


5 fast steps to get started


Red sky warning! Yikes, and the price of chocolate bars skyrocleting… if it’s available at all.


Sarah Westall got her YouTube channel back! Not that she wants it, but Goggle admitted “yeah, the Gov’t pressured us to shut down anyone opposing the narrative”. Yes, that is your Government.


IMF warns to “buckle up”. Market crash imminent. Could they give us an exact date so we can trade the market? LOL


Further discussions on “compute”. AI is here and even after the bubble pops, it will still be here. Pick up Theta and TFuel tokens (they are on sale!) at Caleb and Brown https://www.calebandbrown.com/affiliates/marjory-wildcraft/


The theme I hope you are working on is build alternative systems. Food, financial, energy, communications, health care, transportation…


Tony thanks for the deflock.me website! and that marian blue is the color to paint your roof to protect against DEW’s.


Wrapping up with some beautiful advice from Brother Lawrence.


LAST MINUTE NOTE: We have completely sold out of the kidney wraps!

Keywords
gridoffmarjory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy