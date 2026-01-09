Minneapolis ICE Shooting Zoomed In Cell Phone Video: Slow Motion Up Close & Frame-by-Frame of Raw Footage Fatal Incident

Dive into the intense slow motion, zoomed-in raw cell phone video of the Minneapolis ICE shooting on January 7, 2026. This original bystander footage has been enhanced with ultra-slow playback, close-up zooms, and precise frame-by-frame breakdowns, revealing every detail of the tense confrontation, conflicting commands, vehicle acceleration past the officer, and fatal gunfire by an ICE agent. Unedited and uncut with all profanity intact, this version provides the clearest forensic-style view of the chaotic deportation raid scene for in-depth analysis.

Watch the Three full versions of the Raw Bystander Cell Phone Video – Profanity Unedited, Silenced, and Bleeped at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/minneapolis-ice-shooting-three-versions

#MinneapolisICEShooting #SlowMotionVideo #ZoomedInFootage #FrameByFrameAnalysis #RawSlowMoICE



