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Paul Blocks $40 Bil / Tucker's Reality Check
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81 views • May 13, 2022
There was a time when the Democrats were called "doves", meaning antiwar during the Vietnam era. Now every Democrat is an evil perverted war monger. Many Republicans have the same thirst for blood while pretending to care and love humanity. Peace can only be found among a few from the Right in American news and politics. Rand Paul genuinely prefers peace and attempted to block the $40 billion to Ukraine. Fox News has Tucker Carlson who maintains his course of dissent by questioning and uncovering the true motives of these lying bloodthirsty people.
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