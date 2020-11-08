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US Covid Daily Cases Top 126,000, Earth Change Update, Empty London Streets, and More: 11.17.2020
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576 views • November 08, 2020
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The Latest: US sets daily record, tops 126,000 virus cases
Submitted by Karen
By The Associated Press Nov. 07, 2020
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-virus-outbreak-health-el-paso-texas-c316748b498aa0339614ed351570211e
--
London Has Fallen | Financial Collapse
Submitted by David
Nov. 05, 2020 Watch video: https://youtu.be/Dd2-VY6roL0
--
UK, Holland, Germany, Israel, Russia and South Korea rush to contain Avian Flu outbreaks culling hundreds of thousands of birds
Submitted by Karen
By Strange Sounds
Nov 6, 2020
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/avian-flu-outbreak-uk-holland-germany-israel-russia-south-korea.html
--
Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus ‘sorrow’
Submitted by Karen
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-virus-outbreak-sioux-falls-south-dakota-north-dakota-bbb7bf37db1fc9f87044a37338e3af91
--
COVID risk higher now than it’s ever been, says King County health officer
https://youtu.be/X7_6sQ20z84
--
I cry every day’: Virus hits French nursing homes anew
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-health-paris-nursing-homes-7989dd5736b54fead1e99fecc3822f63
--
he Latest: US sets daily record, tops 126,000 virus cases
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-virus-outbreak-health-el-paso-texas-c316748b498aa0339614ed351570211e
--
Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus ‘sorrow’
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-virus-outbreak-sioux-falls-south-dakota-north-dakota-bbb7bf37db1fc9f87044a37338e3af91
--
3 quakes shake Alaska’s largest city, but no damage reports
https://apnews.com/article/alaska-anchorage-wasilla-us-news-earthquakes-8d06d26cf4f7ee8015d9c5a6da048982
--
Guatemala digs through landslide where 100 believed buried
https://apnews.com/article/hurricane-eta-central-america-damages-c2f5e47390b6cdba2b4c78407b23e46e
--
Montana winter storm anomaly: From summer temperatures to full-blown blizzard and feet of snow overnight
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/montana-winter-storm-blizzard-weather-anomaly.html
--
The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How To Mislead All Humanity Into Accepting Societal Lock-Downs
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/covid-19-rt-pcr-test-how-mislead-all-humanity-accepting-societal-lock-downs
--
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, Panhandle Health forced to change contact tracing tactics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOGPGZRVaEQ&;feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=KREM2News
--
North Denmark in lockdown over mutated virus in mink farms
https://apnews.com/article/mutated-virus-mink-farm-denmark-lockdown-98ede7f921eb6ef3b312e53743fc3edb
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
The Latest: US sets daily record, tops 126,000 virus cases
Submitted by Karen
By The Associated Press Nov. 07, 2020
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-virus-outbreak-health-el-paso-texas-c316748b498aa0339614ed351570211e
--
London Has Fallen | Financial Collapse
Submitted by David
Nov. 05, 2020 Watch video: https://youtu.be/Dd2-VY6roL0
--
UK, Holland, Germany, Israel, Russia and South Korea rush to contain Avian Flu outbreaks culling hundreds of thousands of birds
Submitted by Karen
By Strange Sounds
Nov 6, 2020
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/avian-flu-outbreak-uk-holland-germany-israel-russia-south-korea.html
--
Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus ‘sorrow’
Submitted by Karen
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-virus-outbreak-sioux-falls-south-dakota-north-dakota-bbb7bf37db1fc9f87044a37338e3af91
--
COVID risk higher now than it’s ever been, says King County health officer
https://youtu.be/X7_6sQ20z84
--
I cry every day’: Virus hits French nursing homes anew
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-health-paris-nursing-homes-7989dd5736b54fead1e99fecc3822f63
--
he Latest: US sets daily record, tops 126,000 virus cases
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-virus-outbreak-health-el-paso-texas-c316748b498aa0339614ed351570211e
--
Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus ‘sorrow’
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-virus-outbreak-sioux-falls-south-dakota-north-dakota-bbb7bf37db1fc9f87044a37338e3af91
--
3 quakes shake Alaska’s largest city, but no damage reports
https://apnews.com/article/alaska-anchorage-wasilla-us-news-earthquakes-8d06d26cf4f7ee8015d9c5a6da048982
--
Guatemala digs through landslide where 100 believed buried
https://apnews.com/article/hurricane-eta-central-america-damages-c2f5e47390b6cdba2b4c78407b23e46e
--
Montana winter storm anomaly: From summer temperatures to full-blown blizzard and feet of snow overnight
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/montana-winter-storm-blizzard-weather-anomaly.html
--
The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How To Mislead All Humanity Into Accepting Societal Lock-Downs
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/covid-19-rt-pcr-test-how-mislead-all-humanity-accepting-societal-lock-downs
--
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, Panhandle Health forced to change contact tracing tactics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOGPGZRVaEQ&;feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=KREM2News
--
North Denmark in lockdown over mutated virus in mink farms
https://apnews.com/article/mutated-virus-mink-farm-denmark-lockdown-98ede7f921eb6ef3b312e53743fc3edb
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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