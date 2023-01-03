Create New Account
French ex-president Hollande confirms Minsk agreements were a ploy
Published Yesterday |
RT


Dec 31, 2022


The Minsk agreements were indeed a ploy to buy Ukraine time and should be credited for Kiev’s ‘successful resilience’ now, former French president Francois Hollande has said, confirming former German chancellor Angela Merkel’s assessment of the truce.


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23975s-french-ex-president-hollande-confirms-minsk-agreements-were-a-ploy.html


