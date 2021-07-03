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Rienette Senum: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny -- 10 Mechanisms of Injury (March 29, 2021 UPDATE) (MIRRORED)
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543 views • July 03, 2021
Rienette Senum: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny -- 10 Mechanisms of Injury (March 29, 2021 UPDATE) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Tools For Thinking, Clearly. at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/9058487e-89e0-4f83-bd0a-1dc82c46b11a
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny -- 10 Mechanisms of cross reactions from mRNA experimental injections (March 29, 2021 UPDATE)
Dr Sherry Tenpenny outlines 10 mechanisms of cross reactivity and injury of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antigen and the anti-Spike-antibody from the mRNA experimental injections of Pfizer and Moderna biologic agents. She also outlines similar injury effects from the J&J and AstraZeneca shots which use an adenovirus to deliver the spike protein into the cells.
These experimental injections have not been tested long term, nor tested for cancer causing, or affects on fertility which are all very important issues that should be tested for.
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Tools For Thinking, Clearly. at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/9058487e-89e0-4f83-bd0a-1dc82c46b11a
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny -- 10 Mechanisms of cross reactions from mRNA experimental injections (March 29, 2021 UPDATE)
Dr Sherry Tenpenny outlines 10 mechanisms of cross reactivity and injury of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antigen and the anti-Spike-antibody from the mRNA experimental injections of Pfizer and Moderna biologic agents. She also outlines similar injury effects from the J&J and AstraZeneca shots which use an adenovirus to deliver the spike protein into the cells.
These experimental injections have not been tested long term, nor tested for cancer causing, or affects on fertility which are all very important issues that should be tested for.
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