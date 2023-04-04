Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Avini Health's Expert Chip Littlejohn Shares Zeolite Information with a Female Avini Health Distributor
8 views
channel image
1 Indigenous Voice
Published Yesterday |

Avini Health In-house Expert, Science Board member Chip Littlejohn has an impromptu conversation with a woman about zeolite. Avini Health Cell Defender contains the world's only available micronized and activated clinoptilolite zeolite. He was at the Avini Health National Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 10, 2023, walking in a hallway. The woman stopped him and asked for his help with a health issue. This video has some of his response to her.

Video by Richard D. Iyall, Cowlitz elder, Avini Health distributor.

https://www.avinihealth.com/richardiyall

Keywords
healthdetoxificationzeoliteactivatedimpromptuclinoptilolitemicronizedmicronized crystals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket