DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 2AUG22 - [CHINA-TAIWAN] Pelosi Going to Taiwan - Taiwan Military on High Alert; What is actually happening?

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https://youtu.be/39aQCvnv8aE





00:00 Intro

02:19 China launches 3rd Aircraft Carrier, Fujian

04:00 Leaked recording of top-secret military meeting on Taiwan invasion plans

07:37 Taiwan scrambled jets as 29 China aircrafts enter defense zone

09:09 China ban Taiwanese grouper fish import

10:10 PLAN vessels sailed between Yilan and Yonguni for the first time to enter the Pacific Ocean

11:20 China conduct live-firing exercise at Beibu Gulf

11:59 2 retired officers indicted for developing spy network for China

13:38 U.S. Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan

15:01 Nicola Beer, one of the European Parliament's vice presidents promises support to Taiwan

16:27 Taiwan holds air-raid exercise amid China tension

17:56 Taiwan President meets Japan ex-Defense Minister

19:05 Japan seeks agreement with Taiwan on regional defense issue

21:55 Xi Jinping warns Biden not to "play with fire"

23:13 Biden reassures Xi Jinping that US' taiwan policy has not changed

23:40 Nancy Pelosi leading official congressional delegation to Asia

24:45 China conducts snap live-firing exercise near Pingtan islands

27:02 Taiwan holds massive Han Kuang military exercises

28:31 US lawmakers introduce bill similar to the "Lend-Lease Act" to arm Taiwan

30:39 Swiss set to match EU sanctions if China invades Taiwan - agency chief

32:55 Nancy Pelosi annnounced trip to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea & Japan

33:50 China warns that Chinese military will not "sit back" if Pelosi visits Taiwan

35:18 China warns of possible military response if Pelosi travels to Taiwan

36:12 China to hold live-fire drill in the Bohai Sea from 1 - 4 August

37:03 China to hold military exercises in South China Sea from August 2 - 6

38:02 Pelosi to visit Taiwan starting Tuesday, local media report

39:35 Taiwan military on high alert with leave cancelled and air defences "preparing for war"

40:56 China defense budget to increase 7.1% to 1.45 trillion yuan (229 billion USD) for 2022

42:17 China's "Shandong" Aircraft Carrier left Hainan naval port

43:25 Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) group sail photo op near Hawaii

44:29 3 x US "aircraft carriers" congregating near Taiwan

46:40 Conclusion - How everything started from the launch of new carrier and leak of invasion plans.





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