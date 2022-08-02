DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 2AUG22 - [CHINA-TAIWAN] Pelosi Going to Taiwan - Taiwan Military on High Alert; What is actually happening?

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA
https://youtu.be/39aQCvnv8aE
00:00 Intro
02:19 China launches 3rd Aircraft Carrier, Fujian
04:00 Leaked recording of top-secret military meeting on Taiwan invasion plans
07:37 Taiwan scrambled jets as 29 China aircrafts enter defense zone
09:09 China ban Taiwanese grouper fish import
10:10 PLAN vessels sailed between Yilan and Yonguni for the first time to enter the Pacific Ocean
11:20 China conduct live-firing exercise at Beibu Gulf
11:59 2 retired officers indicted for developing spy network for China
13:38 U.S. Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
15:01 Nicola Beer, one of the European Parliament's vice presidents promises support to Taiwan
16:27 Taiwan holds air-raid exercise amid China tension
17:56 Taiwan President meets Japan ex-Defense Minister
19:05 Japan seeks agreement with Taiwan on regional defense issue
21:55 Xi Jinping warns Biden not to "play with fire"
23:13 Biden reassures Xi Jinping that US' taiwan policy has not changed
23:40 Nancy Pelosi leading official congressional delegation to Asia
24:45 China conducts snap live-firing exercise near Pingtan islands
27:02 Taiwan holds massive Han Kuang military exercises
28:31 US lawmakers introduce bill similar to the "Lend-Lease Act" to arm Taiwan
30:39 Swiss set to match EU sanctions if China invades Taiwan - agency chief
32:55 Nancy Pelosi annnounced trip to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea & Japan
33:50 China warns that Chinese military will not "sit back" if Pelosi visits Taiwan
35:18 China warns of possible military response if Pelosi travels to Taiwan
36:12 China to hold live-fire drill in the Bohai Sea from 1 - 4 August
37:03 China to hold military exercises in South China Sea from August 2 - 6
38:02 Pelosi to visit Taiwan starting Tuesday, local media report
39:35 Taiwan military on high alert with leave cancelled and air defences "preparing for war"
40:56 China defense budget to increase 7.1% to 1.45 trillion yuan (229 billion USD) for 2022
42:17 China's "Shandong" Aircraft Carrier left Hainan naval port
43:25 Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) group sail photo op near Hawaii
44:29 3 x US "aircraft carriers" congregating near Taiwan
46:40 Conclusion - How everything started from the launch of new carrier and leak of invasion plans.
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