May 23, 2024
She laid on the roadside with "HER HEART OUT OF HER TINY BODY", crying in pain and cold for help!
From rescuing a mother uterus dog,
Today we went to the area to help another overturned uterus dog,
We have been helping each other many times.
But I found the puppy sleeping and couldn't move.
She was lying alone on the road, it was full of red fleas.
The body was all bruised.
The body would swell up and collapse with the breathing rhythm.
The little puppy in critical condition, immediately!!
so I rushed to take her to the Vet clinic.
