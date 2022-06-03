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Ep. 713 – Chicago High School Looks To Adopt New Grading Practices For Racial Equity
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30 views • June 03, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Illinois, where reports are coming out that Oak Park and River Forest High School plans to drop traditional grading practices because grades “perpetuate inequities and intensify the opportunity gap.”
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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