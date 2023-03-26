https://gettr.com/post/p2ciaez61aa
3/23/2023 According to a recent article published on The Gateway Pundit, when the citizens of the NFSC held a peaceful protest at UMBC, they were harassed by a CCP drone despite that the area is a no-fly zone; then, at the request of the daughter of the CCP’s spy, Weijian Shan, UMBC, under pressure from the CCP, blocked the protest in violation of the Constitution, for which UMBC is facing a $10 million lawsuit! In addition, we demand the release of Miles Guo. Otherwise, the CCP will win!
#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #CCP #UMBC #drone #peacefulprotest
3/23/2023 网关专家新闻网站报道，新中国联邦人在马里兰大学巴尔的摩郡分校进行和平抗议时，尽管这里是禁飞区却遭到中共无人机骚扰；随后在中共间谍单伟建女儿的要求下，马里兰大学迫于中共压力不惜违反宪法把抗议者拒之门外，为此马里兰大学校将面临1千万美元的官司！此外，我们也要求释放郭文贵先生，如若不这样做，中共就会赢！
#郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #中共 #马里兰大学巴尔的摩郡分校 #无人机 #和平抗议
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.