The Truth Is Coming Out but Will it Matter?
JD Rucker
Published a month ago |
As the truth comes out more every day about vaccines, Ukraine, the border crisis, and pretty much every other major issue, we're seeing the people wake up. But the powers that be continue to do their thing unabated. Is there a reason to keep going with our efforts? Absolutely!

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed the truths that are emerging as well as some of the narratives that persists despite these truths. But there's hope. We keep fighting the good fight no matter what.

vaccinestruthpandemictulsi gabbardcoronaviruscovidthe jd rucker show

