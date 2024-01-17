Create New Account
Tom Fitton highlights key details from NARA records on VP Biden’s email aliases, Hunter in Kosovo
Just The News  |  Tom Fitton highlights key details from NARA records on VP Biden’s email aliases, Hunter in Kosovo.    Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton breaks down key information uncovered from 426 pages of records from the National Archives and Record Administration (NARA). 


Fitton says the records show then-Vice President Joe Biden used an email alias to communicate with Jim and Hunter Biden about his schedule and meetings. The records also revealed that Biden thanked the Secret Service for an “interruption in protection” for Hunter and Natalie Biden during a family trip to Kosovo.


hunter bidencongressional investigationsubpeonabiden crime familynarahouse committee hearing

