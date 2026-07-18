630 - Update über die Vögel

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Wenn Du die Vogerl weiter unterstützen möchtest:
Konto: Savannah Nobel
IBAN: BE17 9679 0460 8121
BIC: TRWIBEB1XXX
Verw.zweck: Schenkung Vogerl
DANKE!
Webseite:
https://savannah-nobel.com/beton-pyramide/
Anfrage für Einzelgespräch oder Horoskop:
Übung zum Öffnen nach Oben
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmd3eloP2LI
Mein youtube Kanal
https://www.youtube.com/@sav.108
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