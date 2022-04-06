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All nations' military & wars are run by black nobility families & Mars planet's US Navy space fleet
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112 views • April 06, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2022).
World rulers all report to Satan Lucifer's side kick fallen angel devil in the middle of the universe
The “Black Sun” Sabbatean Frankist Ceres planet Nazi SS 4th Reich reports to the fallen angel, who is the side kick of Satan Lucifer called the “destroyer,” and communicates with them through a portal from the middle of the universe, just as you see Darth Vader reporting to Emperor Palpatine’s hologram. It may be Apollyon Apollo Abaddon or some other mentioned in the Bible.
All nations’ military and wars are run by the Jesuit Satanists and black pope and Rothschild family’s US Navy Solar Warden space fleet and their rival black nobility families’ “Black Sun” Nazi space fleet
All the militaries and wars in the world are run by the reptilian hybrid Jesuit Satanists who report to the Satanist Black Pope, who in turn report to the U.S. Navy Solar Warden space fleet Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Rothschild Satanists. The Nazi SS Sabbatean Frankist “Black Sun” Satanist U.S. Pentagon Joint Chiefs of Staff reptilian hybrids report to the Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet who are run by the Saturn Saturnalian Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families based in Switzerland. They all eventually report to the Draco reptilian chimera alien “lower minions of hell” servants of Satan Lucifer. The fallen angels feed on the life force energy of the humans, because they are cut off from God’s life force, through suffering & pain & loss & shock & terror & fear & sorrow. War is a buffet for them, as they show you in their “Predator” movie. The religious Christians and pastors, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, will hide all of this from the sheep that they shear with unbiblical post-1873 Satan Lucifer’s 10% salary tithe income taxes, because they do not want to get assassinated and their families slaughtered for Christ and ridiculed by their church donators as a conspiracy nut. Or, they will insult God by modifying it and removing all the vital critical important truths to feed their church donators GMO altered truth to appease both God and Satan Lucifer. They are the women’s head coverings rebelling hippy grandchildren Western feminist nations’ Satanism church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are blind, deaf, dumb and cowardly traitors. So, they have no conscience in doing these things. They are void of the Holy Spirit. End of transmission…
All human trafficking in the world is managed by the IRA (Irish Republican Army)
All the human trafficking and Hillary Clinton’s CIA CPS child-trafficking in the world is managed by the IRA reptilian hybrid Satanists, who report to the black nobility families pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars, who in turn report to higher Dracos under Satan Lucifer.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
World rulers all report to Satan Lucifer's side kick fallen angel devil in the middle of the universe
The “Black Sun” Sabbatean Frankist Ceres planet Nazi SS 4th Reich reports to the fallen angel, who is the side kick of Satan Lucifer called the “destroyer,” and communicates with them through a portal from the middle of the universe, just as you see Darth Vader reporting to Emperor Palpatine’s hologram. It may be Apollyon Apollo Abaddon or some other mentioned in the Bible.
All nations’ military and wars are run by the Jesuit Satanists and black pope and Rothschild family’s US Navy Solar Warden space fleet and their rival black nobility families’ “Black Sun” Nazi space fleet
All the militaries and wars in the world are run by the reptilian hybrid Jesuit Satanists who report to the Satanist Black Pope, who in turn report to the U.S. Navy Solar Warden space fleet Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Rothschild Satanists. The Nazi SS Sabbatean Frankist “Black Sun” Satanist U.S. Pentagon Joint Chiefs of Staff reptilian hybrids report to the Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet who are run by the Saturn Saturnalian Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families based in Switzerland. They all eventually report to the Draco reptilian chimera alien “lower minions of hell” servants of Satan Lucifer. The fallen angels feed on the life force energy of the humans, because they are cut off from God’s life force, through suffering & pain & loss & shock & terror & fear & sorrow. War is a buffet for them, as they show you in their “Predator” movie. The religious Christians and pastors, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, will hide all of this from the sheep that they shear with unbiblical post-1873 Satan Lucifer’s 10% salary tithe income taxes, because they do not want to get assassinated and their families slaughtered for Christ and ridiculed by their church donators as a conspiracy nut. Or, they will insult God by modifying it and removing all the vital critical important truths to feed their church donators GMO altered truth to appease both God and Satan Lucifer. They are the women’s head coverings rebelling hippy grandchildren Western feminist nations’ Satanism church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are blind, deaf, dumb and cowardly traitors. So, they have no conscience in doing these things. They are void of the Holy Spirit. End of transmission…
All human trafficking in the world is managed by the IRA (Irish Republican Army)
All the human trafficking and Hillary Clinton’s CIA CPS child-trafficking in the world is managed by the IRA reptilian hybrid Satanists, who report to the black nobility families pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars, who in turn report to higher Dracos under Satan Lucifer.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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