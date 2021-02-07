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Dr. Vernon Coleman - Essential Facts Your Doctor Probably Forgot To Tell You about the Covid-19 Vaccine
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241 views • February 07, 2021
Important information!
Links to CDC Website Dr. Vernon Coleman mentions about the vaccine "experimental human trials" ending in 2023:
The Fast Tracking for Worldwide Inoculation - What You Should Know
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-fast-tracking-for-worldwide-inoculation-what-you-should-know
Links to CDC Website Dr. Vernon Coleman mentions about the vaccine "experimental human trials" ending in 2023:
The Fast Tracking for Worldwide Inoculation - What You Should Know
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-fast-tracking-for-worldwide-inoculation-what-you-should-know
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