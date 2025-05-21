© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump just turned on the only GOP Congressman who is not accepting bribe money from his jewish-masters. Massie is the only Congressman who is defending the US Constitution and is truly America 1st, while Trump is proving himself to be Israel 1st.
Source @SonOfEnos
-----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net